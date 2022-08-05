The genius £25 item that could save you £1,000 on energy bills

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Energy bills are set to rise once again as we head towards the winter months, but it's been revealed that one simple £25 purchase could save you up to £1,000 on your energy bills.

RELATED: 10 genius ways to heat your home without paying for heating

The hack has been highlighted by TikTok star Krish Kara who took to the social media platform to share the fact that purchasing an electric blanket could save you considerable funds.

TikTok user Krish Kara shares his energy saving hack

The finance pro concluded that the purchase could in fact save homeowners £15 per week!

"A typical 100watts heated blanket set to full power for an hour costs an average of 2 pence, and keeping it on for an entire week would cost £3.36 per week."

Heated blankets are cheap to run

Which then annually, this saving could be a whopping £1,226 pounds.

Plus, there's nothing quite like that feeling of getting into a toasty warm bed when the nights are cold. If you're in the market, we'd recommend buying one now before the winter arrives.

READ: Quick energy saving kitchen hacks to combat the cost of living crisis

REVEALED: The £15 Amazon gadget to help slash your energy bills

Shop our top picks of the best affordable electric blankets:

Cosi Home electric blanket, £24.99, Amazon

Silent Night electric blanket, £23.50, Argos

Russell Hobbs electric blanket, £24.99, Curry's

How else can you cut your energy bills?

While the cost of living crisis takes hold across the nation, there are small changes that can be made which may seem trivial but will add up when stretched over a year.

Switch to LED light bulbs, remember to turn your electronics off when not in use and turn your heating down by one degree.

If you're really serious about cutting down your usage, ditch the dishwasher in favour of hand washing your cups and saucers, dry your washing on the line or on an airer instead of using a tumble dryer and never boil a full kettle for only one cup!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.