Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tour $85m mansion – complete with boxing ring 'Bennifer' are eyeing up property in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not done house-hunting yet. Soon after touring a $65million home on Billionaire's Row, the couple are now eyeing up an $85million mansion in Beverly Hills.

'Bennifer' were pictured on Tuesday checking out the jaw-dropping property, which spans 38,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms.

The palatial home also has 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring, and a huge swimming pool!

If all that wasn't enough, there's also a 'guest penthouse', a caretaker's house and a two-bedroom guardhouse – and enough parking spaces for 80 guests, according to TMZ.

That's not the only house that caught their eye, though. The same day, they took a trip to the San Fernando Valley where they were given a tour of the former Bob Hope Estate near Toluca Lake.

This property is listed for $40million and sits on five acres, which also has a one-hole golf course.

Last month, the couple were photographed driving out of a gated 31,5000 square-foot mega-mansion on Billionaire's Row in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in April

The eight-bedroom home, which has a price tag of $65million, has 12 bathrooms, a four-lane bowling alley, a golf simulator, a bar, hair salon, movie theatre, wine cellar with tasting room, an indoor pool, and a spa with steam shower.

The home also has its very own medical suite complete with dental offices and an operating room!

Jennifer and Ben – also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after the singer separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

They went Instagram official in July during Jen's 52nd birthday celebrations, with the actress sharing a loved-up photo of the couple wrapped in each other's arms and kissing.

The couple were previously engaged in 2004 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli in 2002. They also appeared in Jersey Girl, and Ben featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

