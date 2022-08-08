Jennifer Lopez's living situation is so enviable - inside star's home life with twins and Ben Affleck The Hustlers star shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has had an amazing year, and recently married the love of her life, Ben Affleck, in Las Vegas.

The award-winning singer's life changed dramatically at the beginning of 2021, when she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and rekindled he romance with Ben.

This resulted in the star moving too - and her living situation is more than impressive.

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's secret Las Vegas wedding

Before splitting with A-Rod, Jennifer and her twins Emme and Max lived with the baseball star and his daughters, Ella and Natasha, in Miami.

However, since she began dating Ben, J-Lo has moved to Los Angeles, where she is primarily based now.

Having primary custody of Emme and Max meant that the twins have now settled into a new life in LA, and their home is pretty incredible!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a gorgeous home in Beverly Hills

It was revealed in May that Jennifer and Ben had taken their relationship to the next level and purchased a house together in Beverly Hills - worth a staggering $60million.

The property boasts everything from a gym and movie theater to a sprawling pool, wine cellar and even a beauty salon.

However, this isn't the only home that J-Lo owns and she spends a lot of her time in her other properties too during the year. She also has an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, where the family spend the holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, so that they are near their relatives on the East coast.

The house even featured in her recent Netflix documentary, Halftime.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July

The star further owns a luxury penthouse in Manhattan, which boasts four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors.

Jennifer loves nothing more than being at home with her loved ones - with each property boasting lots of personal touches.

Now that she's Mrs Affleck, the star has the rest of her life to enjoy all her properties with Ben and his children - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple took their children on their honeymoon to Paris last month and photos from their time together showed that everyone was having a lot of fun.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot twenty years since they first got engaged

On July 17, the singer shared a gushing statement announcing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members in Las Vegas.

In her On the J.Lo newsletter, she wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughed.

