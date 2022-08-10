6 simple water-saving tips during the hosepipe ban – and some may surprise you It couldn't be easier to reduce our water consumption

Hosepipe bans are being introduced in various regions across the UK, as statistics have found it has been the driest year since 1976 in many parts of the country.

MORE: The genius £25 item that could save you £1,000 on your energy bills

The measures are expected to last until October, and will mean people will be banned from using excessive tap water to water their gardens, fill swimming or paddling pools, and wash their cars.

Hosepipe bans are being introduced across the UK

But they are not the only ways we can reduce our water consumption; the average person uses 152 litres of water a day, which has a huge effect on the environment, and can easily be cut down with some simple changes to our daily routine.

MORE: Quick energy-saving kitchen hacks to combat the cost of living crisis

Martin Smith of Showerstoyou.co.uk has shared six easy need-to-know tips for reducing our household water consumption, and some of them may surprise you.

1: Turn the taps off in between wetting your toothbrush

"While brushing our teeth, it's far too easy to become absent-minded and leave the tap running. Turning the tap off when our toothbrushes aren’t under them is an easy way to save 24 litres of water a day."

2: Use a bowl for washing up

"Whilst doing the dishes, using a bowl instead of keeping the tap on can help you save water and even washing-up liquid as the water stays soapy."

STORY: 13 instant changes to reduce your energy bills

3: Take showers instead of baths

"Baths use more water than showers. In fact, a ten minute shower uses approximately half the amount of water as a full bath."

4: Use a quick wash setting on your washing machine

"Most washing machines have a quick wash function that uses less water. When possible, make the most of this function in order to save on water."

STORY: 10 simple ways to reduce your food waste by £720

5: If you own a dishwasher, use it

"Studies have shown that even inefficient dishwashers use about half as much water as hand washing. And to settle the debate no need to rinse first, rinsing first wastes 1,115 litres of water a year. Plus, it saves you time and effort."

6: Use a water meter

"Using a water meter can help you keep track of your household’s water consumption as well as potentially saving money. Keeping track of the amount of water you’re using in this way can help you think about your daily habits."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.