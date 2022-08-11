Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make surprising decision about their living situation post-wedding The stars have been trying to figure out where to live

Following their lavish European vacation filled with romantic strolls through both Paris and Capri, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are pumping the breaks on their post vacation marriage plans.

Though the newlyweds had previously been spotted taking a look at different houses – or rather, mansions – throughout Los Angeles to move in together alongside their five children, they have reportedly decided to give up on their house hunting.

They are currently leasing Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million mansion.

Now, rather than move into a new house, the couple has opted to live in Jennifer's current home, a $28 million Bel-Air residence the singer has owned since 2016.

However, the home is currently under extensive renovations, so the newly blended family won't be moving in any time soon.

The big decision comes right after it was reported that Ben had officially listed his own home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $30 million, which is $10 million more than what he initially bought it for.

The couple were first spotted looking at houses back in April

Prior to their decision to hold off on buying a new home, Ben and Jen had been touring plenty of million dollar mansions throughout Los Angeles.

Back in April, they were seen checking out a $50 million 20,000 square foot home in Bel-Air, which featured a theater, four kitchens, an infinity pool, 17 bathrooms, a wine cellar, casual and formal dining rooms, a wood-paneled office, and more.

Another legendary home they toured is one of the biggest private residences in Los Angeles

However, once that deal fell through, they moved on, and up, and were photographed taking a visit to "Spelling Manor." It is one of the most expensive properties in Los Angeles, and was built by late TV producer Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy Spelling.

It features fourteen bedrooms, a bowling alley, a movie theater, a tennis court, a hair salon, and a pool with a jacuzzi combo.

