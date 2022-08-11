Jennifer Lopez rocks her fave $65 sunglasses as she gets back to work post-honeymoon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez is showing that you don't have to spend a lot on your go-to accessories to look like a superstar. The Halftime star, who recently rocked designers from Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci while in Italy with new husband Ben Affleck, also has her affordable pink cat eye sunglasses in heavy rotation.

We spotted a post-honeymoon JLo wearing her $65 Quay ‘Chain Reaction’ sunglasses as she headed to a dance studio in Los Angeles.

The new Mrs Affleck has her pink sunglasses on repeat - and her tie dye Lauren Ralph Lauren look is a favorite, too

The new Mrs Affleck was looking head-to-toe stylish – and very colorful – in more of her signature wardrobe staples: Polo Ralph Lauren sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings (yes, the same ones loved by Adele).

JLO'S SUNGLASSES: Quay ‘Chain Reaction’ sunglasses, £49 / $65

This sighting isn't the first time we've seen Jen wearing the bold pink Quay shades, which feature a chic gold chain details.

GET THE LOOK: Nike Air Force 1 low tops, $108, GOAT

SHOP SIMILAR: Polo Ralph Lauren tie dye ombre sweatpants, were $154 now $108 / £97, FarFetch

In June the Marry Me star showed us some serious outfit inspo for our next flight on a private jet – or hey, even in economy plus – rocking the ultimate high-low look: luxury silk hummingbird PJs by Nahmias with her sunnies.

JLo posted a clip of herself on Instagram boarding her private jet to the sounds of Jack Harlow's First Class - basically the most perfect song choice ever because she was looking oh so g-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s.

Jennifer wore the shades earlier this summer as she boarded her private jet

Loading the player...

WATCH: JLo boards her private jet in style, giving us a peek inside

Jennifer's 215 million followers were just as in love with the glam look as we are, with Kerry Washington simply saying, “Plane drip”.

More enthusiastic comments included: "JetLo", "Love the outfit" and last, but certainly not least, "Global superstar WE STAN!!"

