Victoria Beckham & Meghan Markle love the same best-selling author - and we’re reading these books immediately

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has taken to Instagram to share the books she’s been loving, and it turns out that best-selling author Matt Haig is one of her favourites.

RELATED: Cruz Beckham pays tribute to mum Victoria with sentimental outfit

SHOP: 19 best books to read on holiday: Top reads for summer 2022

The 48-year-old shared a snap of the Sunday Times Bestseller, How to Stop Time , as she reached out for more book recommendations with the caption: “I really enjoyed this book!! I just finished The Midnight Library too”.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

How to Stop Time by Matt Haig, from £4.28, Amazon

How to Stop Time is a fantasy novel that follows the story of protagonist Tom Hazard, who looks like a normal 41-year-old but is hiding a secret - he’s been alive for centuries. A story about losing and finding yourself, the novel has been described as, “compelling and full of life’s questions.”

MORE: Victoria Beckham's home gym at $24million Miami penthouse is so chic

Matt Haig is the author of the worldwide phenomenon Reasons to Stay Alive, and the novel awarded for Readers Most Loved Book 2021, The Midnight Library, which is also on Victoria Beckham’s bookshelf.

The Midnight Library, £12.59, Amazon

The Midnight Library transports the reader into another fantasy world, where protagonist Nora is giving the chance to undo her regrets on her last day on earth and try out the other lives she may have lived. Described by one Amazon reviewer as a "magical beam of light”, it’s definitely a thought-provoking read that we’ll be adding to our basket.

READ: 6 celebrities you never knew wore hair extensions - and some of them are royal!

Victoria Beckham isn’t the only star to be part of Matt Haig’s cult following. The Duchess of Sussex has also revealed that she’s a fan of the author, sharing that she and Harry particularly “love” Notes on a Nervous Planet, Haig’s follow-up to his memoir Reasons to Stay Alive.

We know the books we’ll be adding to our summer reading list!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.