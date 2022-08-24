This royal family member lives with their grandparents in historic royal home – details Their unusual living situation was revealed in a new interview

The Duchess of Kent has shared a fascinating insight into her home life in a rare interview, and revealed that she lives with one of her adult granddaughters.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 89-year-old said that her granddaughter, Lady Marina Windsor, lives at Wren House with herself and her husband, the Duke of Kent.

The 29-year-old is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, and along with her younger sister, Lady Amelia Windsor, she has done some modelling work for fashion brands including Laura Green.

While she is rarely seen at royal events, Lady Marina is evidently close to her grandparents, as she shares their royal residence located within Kensington Palace, where fellow royals including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live. The home is also a stone's throw away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's residence, Apartment 1A, which they are moving out of to relocate to Windsor.

Lady Marina Windsor lives with her grandparents, the Duke and Duchess of Kent

The Duchess of Kent conducted her interview in her "wisteria-clad cottage", which is said to feature family photographs over the walls and lots of books on display.

"Shelves are stacked with colourful hardback books, while what appears to be a relatively modern 'hifi'' sits in an open cupboard, reflecting Katharine's lifelong love of music," the feature notes.

The 29-year-old lives in Wren House at Kensington Palace

While the Duke and Duchess of Kent now call Wren House their home, they previously lived in Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which has since been given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding gift from the Queen.

In his recent book, A Royal Life, the Duke of Kent reflected on the family's time living at the home, and admitted he regretted ever leaving, as it was such a "perfect" home for them.

"It was a lovely house, a perfect family home. It was too big really, but it was ideal for three children – it had a lot of space, a lovely garden, and it sits in quite a large park. The children could run around with the ponies or their bicycles. Also a great many people lived nearby who became friends and were not far from the sea. It had every advantage. I regret ever having left it."

