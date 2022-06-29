Prince William and Kate's country retreat was home to royal who 'regrets' leaving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been lucky to live in several idyllic residences since their wedding in 2011, including Anmer Hall, which was a wedding gift to the couple from the Queen.

Located on the Sandringham Estate, the ten-bedroom home is where the family lived when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were younger, and is where they continue to enjoy weekend breaks and holidays when the opportunity allows.

However, the property was also once home to some other members of the royal family – and it appears they were just as enamoured by the Norfolk retreat as Prince William and Kate, as they have shared their "regret" at moving out.

The Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, lived in Anmer Hall for 18 years between 1972 and 1990, along with his wife, the Duchess of Kent, and their three children – George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

The Duke of Kent once lived at Anmer Hall

In his recent book, A Royal Life, the Duke of Kent reflected on the family's time living at Anmer Hall, which was offered to them by the Queen after they sold their former home, Coppins.

"We were so pleased to be offered Anmer Hall. Anmer was occupied but we were taken to have a look – we saw two or three places, and Anmer was by far the nicest. The family who were living in it were quietly encouraged to move out and were very nice about it. They had their own house anyway not very far away," the Duke shared.

Prince William and Kate now share the home with their three children

The 86-year-old also revealed what made the home so "perfect" for his family – and why it is ideal for Prince William and Kate now.

"It was a lovely house, a perfect family home. It was too big really, but it was ideal for three children – it had a lot of space, a lovely garden, and it sits in quite a large park. The children could run around with the ponies or their bicycles. Also a great many people lived nearby who became friends and were not far from the sea. It had every advantage. I regret ever having left it."

The Duke's daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, loved the family home just as much, explaining: "We loved Anmer deeply. I was at school in London and we used to get the train up to Norfolk on Friday night."

And while the family may have been sad to leave their Norfolk home, they were pleased to see the property passed on to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who now enjoy spending time there with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Anmer was heaven to grow up in, so I'm glad it's in good hands now. We were very lucky to live there."

