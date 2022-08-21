This member of the royal family is a huge fan of rap music - and you won't believe who it is The Duchess is very open-minded!

The royal family are usually incredibly private and rarely give interviews, but over the weekend one member gave an incredible insight into their personal life.

MORE: The Duke of Kent's modest home revealed

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Camilla Tominey reported that The Duchess of Kent, 89, certainly has an open mind when it comes to music as she revealed she had a fondness for artists Eminem and Ice Cube, as well a liking for beatboxing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look inside royal homes

"I'll listen to anything," Katharine told the publication. "I just love music. Something that catches my ear on the radio – I don’t really listen to records. If it makes my feet tap then I’m happy."

READ: Who is the Duke of Kent and why did he join the Queen at her birthday parade?

SEE: The Duke of Kent celebrates special family occasion

Although the Duchess admitted she does not "know all (the) names" of rappers, she had a fondness for Eminem as well as the former N.W.A member, Ice Cube. "I even like beatboxing," she added.

Katharine and Edward married in 1961

Katharine, who stepped out of the royal spotlight to pursue teaching, admitted that she she watched the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on television. She noted her "fascination", for historic event and said of the 96-year-old monarch: "I think she’s an astonishing leader of people. She’s just a shining example to us all. And she goes on. It's incredible. She’s nearly 100."

The Duchess chatted to the publication at Wren House in London where she revealed she and the Duke of Kent live with their granddaughter Marina, 29. However, they haven't always based themselves in the capital having formerly resided at Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new abode Anmer Hall.

They live with their granddaughter Marina in London

Katharine and Edward lived there with their three children George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor for 18 years between 1972 and 1990.

Beaming about the idyllic Norfolk property, in his recent book, A Royal Life, the 86-year-old said: "It was a lovely house, a perfect family home. It was too big really, but it was ideal for three children – it had a lot of space, a lovely garden, and it sits in quite a large park. The children could run around with the ponies or their bicycles. Also, a great many people lived nearby who became friends and were not far from the sea. It had every advantage. I regret ever having left it."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's move to their new abode is iminent

While the family may have been sad to leave their Norfolk home, they were pleased to see the property passed on to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who now enjoy spending time there with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Lady Helen said: "Anmer was heaven to grow up in, so I'm glad it's in good hands now. We were very lucky to live there."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.