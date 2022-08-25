Cristiano Ronaldo's shock plans for new £17million mega-mansion revealed The footballer is constructing his dream home in Portugal's Quinta de Marinha

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently constructing his dream home on the Portugese Riviera, and he's pulling out all the stops to ensure it is absolutely perfect.

According to The Sun, the Manchester United footballer wants to buy a luxury golf clubhouse that is located next to his new home in Quinta de Marinha, then demolish it as it spoils his view.

However, Cristiano is reportedly offering to relocate the entire building and its car park elsewhere, in a bid to ensure privacy and security at his home. His lawyers are currently in negotiation with the owner of Oitavos Golf Club, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be successful.

The 37-year-old reportedly plans to live in the mega-mansion with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children when he retires from his professional career, and it certainly sounds like it will have lots to offer the family.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently constructing a £17million family home in Portugal

It will reportedly have an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, two annexes where Cristianos' mum, Dolores Aveiro, can stay, and an enormous garage that could house up to 30 supercars. The ultra-modern facility would enable the Portugal captain to select a car at the touch of a button.

All of the bedrooms will have sea views, while blueprints for the property show that it will also feature a cinema, spa, games room and office.

The footballer has several properties including homes in Turin and Madeira

Cristiano bought the land, ten minutes away from the coastal town of Cascais, for £7million and is reportedly spending more than £17million on construction.

It will be the latest incredible addition to the footballer's property portfolio, which include a £1.4million holiday home in Costa del Sol, a seven-storey mansion in Funchal, Madeira, and two adjoining villas in Turin, which he has regularly revealed glimpses inside on Instagram.

Work on the 12,000-square-foot home is expected to be completed in early 2023.

