Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his children's incredible playroom as he celebrates twins' birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo has been giving fans an unprecedented look inside his stunning home over the past few weeks, and his lucky children have the most amazing playroom to keep them entertained! The footballer shared a look inside the huge room as he celebrated his twins Eva and Mateo's third birthday on Friday, after decorating the space with an assortment of balloons and a vast array of presents spread out across the green-carpeted floor.

As well as receiving everything from dolls to toy cars, the lucky toddlers even have their own soft play castle with a slide that will no doubt be a hit with their siblings Cristiano Jr and Alana too.

The family sat together on the floor to capture a sweet photo to mark the special occasion, with Cristiano dressed as Aladdin while his sons were dressed as Spiderman and the Hulk and his daughters wore princess costumes. "Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! We love you to the end of the world. #prouddad," he captioned the photo.

The room looks like the perfect spot for the children to play, with a large television on one wall, and a plush bottle green velvet sofa where Cristiano and his kids recently cuddled up for another family photo.

The 35-year-old and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spent the first few weeks of the coronavirus lockdown at their home in Madeira, but returned to their second home in Turin, Italy, at the beginning of May, where they spent 14 days in self-isolation.

However, they have since been able to get out and about, and enjoyed a family bike ride together at the end of May. Cristiano has also returned to training with his teammates at Juventus F.C as he prepares for the football season to resume.

