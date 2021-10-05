Lara Spencer's latest photo with teenage daughter leaves fans in disbelief The TV host has two children with her ex-husband

Lara Spencer had a heartfelt message for her daughter, Katherine, on Monday as she celebrated her offspring's birthday and her social media followers were blown away by the photos she shared on Instagram.

The Good Morning America host was feeling a little nostalgic as she posted snapshots from when Katherine was younger and then as a very tall teen today.

She wrote: "And just like that-she’s 17. Happy Birthday beautiful girl. You are the most authentic person I know. You were a little nugget five minutes ago and now you are….. you. Lucky me. I love you. (Swipe right to see my little girl, my big girl)."

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt together

Her fans couldn't believe how grown-up Katherine looks now and what a difference just a few years makes.

They commented: "She is your Mini Me!" and, "Happy Birthday Kate! How are you already 17? Make time stop," while another remarked: "Awwwww. Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter. She's so grown-up."

Lara is incredibly proud of both of her children and recently dropped off her son, Duff, at college for his first year living away from home.

Lara can't believe how quickly her daughter has grown up and neither can her fans

While she is only halfway to being an empty-nester, it won't be long before Katherine will enter that phase in her life too.

Lara recently had reason to pay tribute to her daughter again as she celebrated National Daughters Day. The TV star did so with some sweet images and more kind words.

Lara adores being a mom to her two children

She wrote: "So happy to be able to celebrate National Daughters Day w my kind, wise, tenacious, funny, taller than me nugget….. and sneaking in a shout out to my boy-Just because I love you so."

Lara shares her children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who she separated from in 2015. But she is happily married to Richard McVey and recently celebrated their third anniversary with a long-awaited trip to Italy.

