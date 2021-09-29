Lara Spencer shares then-and-now photos for heartfelt reason The GMA star is a proud mother of two

Lara Spencer was feeling nostalgic on Tuesday when she opened up her photo album to pay tribute to someone special.

The Good Morning America host shared a photo from the present and a throwback with her children as she celebrated National Son day.

In the first image, Lara, her son, Duff, and daughter, Katherine, were posing post-tennis match and in the second, the mother-son duo had also just enjoyed a game.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

There were several years between the snaps and there's no denying how much Duff has grown up.

Lara captioned the post: "Best tennis partners. Now and then. #nationalsonday," and her fans commented: "They look like you," and called the photos: "Beautiful."

There's been a lot of change for Lara's family in recent weeks as her oldest child has left home to head to college.

Lara paid tribute to Duff on National Son day

Lara documented the emotional moment when she dropped him off to study at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

She is fortunate to have already paid him a visit after jetting to Texas to spend some precious time with him.

Alongside a photo of her hugging Duff tight, she wrote, "Loved being with Duff for his first college Parents Weekend. Now I have to wait until Thanksgiving?? #nochance #goingback #myboy."

Lara's children are growing up fast

It's not the only goodbye she's had to endure as Lara also bid a sad farewell to her mother and her siblings who she surrounded herself with over the summer.

To celebrate the memories, the TV star shared photos on social media and wrote a sweet message too.

"Today the sun officially sets on summer 2021 and fall officially begins. And as I swap out my sundresses for sweaters, I thought I’d post some pictures to remember the good stuff - working from home, getting great family time with my mom, sisters, hubby and kids and just feeling pretty grateful. Ok, now back to work. #greatmemories #summer21."

