GMA's Lara Spencer’s photo of husband sparks major fan reaction

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer has shared a gorgeous picture of her husband looking at Monday's pink moon.

Taking to Instagram, Lara joked: "The moon was amazing last night, and the company even better."

But the snap sparked fan reaction, with many congratulating her for an "amazing picture".

Lara shared this stunning picture

Her husband, Richard McVey, was snapped with his back to the camera, looking up at the moon which was centrally positioned between the trees.

"Amazing how the entire world can see this beautiful moon last night. It looked exactly like this in my little neck of the woods in Eastern KY," commented one fan.

Another shared: "Was a beautiful moon in Florida too."

Rick is no stranger to Lara's social media posts

Richard is no stranger to Lara's social media posts, and in March the 51-year-old shared a picture of the pair together on vacation, joking about Richard's love of a pattern.

"I love a man who is not afraid of a little (or a lot) of pattern," she captioned the snap, which showed the pair on a balcony looking out over gorgeous blue waters.

Rick was wearing a paisley print shirt with white trousers, while Lara rocked a blue and white abstract print dress.

They wed in 2018

Lara and Rick met after being set up on a blind date, and became engaged in January 2018.

They wed in September 2018 in Vail, Colorado, and in 2020 celebrated two years of marriage with a gorgeous throwback on social media.

"Two years. Two pictures. Two people who feel blessed and grateful. Happy Anniversary honey. I love you ," Lara posted.

It was Lara's second marriage, after she married real estate broker and former reporter David Haffenreffer.

David and Lara have two children, Duff and Kate; Lara and Rick are also parents to three pet pooches.

