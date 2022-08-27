Harry Styles' $8.7m NYC apartment boasts some very famous neighbors The MTV VMAs nominee owns a home in Tribeca

Harry Styles will no doubt be making use of his NYC apartment when he returns to New York to perform at Madison Square Garden for his Harry's House tour on 28 August.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker - who has been nominated for six awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs - reportedly splashed out $8.7million on a Tribeca home back in 2017 and it is in one of the most coveted apartment blocks in the city: 443 Greenwich. So it's not surprising that Harry has some very famous neighbors.



The apartment block is a 19th-century redbrick building that was formerly a factory but has now cemented itself as home to a whole host of celebrities who are believed to own properties in the building, including Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

It’s also thought to be on the same street as Harry's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s $47.7million apartment, which essentially covers the entire block.

According to Architectural Digest, a listing for what is believed to be Harry's home shows that it is a 3,000-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Harry lives in a redbrick building

The description reads: "Arrive via private key elevator and take in the massive great room, flooded with light from four west-facing, custom arched windows."

It goes on to reference "11-foot tall ceilings", "top-of-the-line stainless steel kitchen appliances", and a "palatial, spa-like master bath".

The Tribeca neighborhood is home to many celebrities

Harry and the other residents have their own "underground garage", "children's playroom, 71-foot indoor swimming pool, fitness center with locker rooms and Turkish bath, 5,000 square-foot landscaped roof terrace, and a lush central courtyard".

An "extensive roster of staff" including a "24-hour doorman and concierge, valet, porters, and live-in resident manager" are also on hand to tend to Harry's needs.

