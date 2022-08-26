Ben Shephard films in his enchanting garden to share exciting news The star shared all with his fans

Ben Shephard, 47, has taken to Instagram to share exciting news with his fans – and he chose his stunning garden at private home as a backdrop for the special video.

The Tipping Point star revealed that he is releasing a book called Humble Heroes, sharing stories of real-life heroism.

WATCH: Ben Shephard made an announcement to his fans

The father-of-two was sitting in his picturesque garden, which he shares with wife Annie and two sons, for the announcement. It was a stunning scene thanks to the sea of wildflowers and foliage stretching out behind him.

Alongside the clip, Ben wrote: "Can't quite believe I'm writing this but I have a book coming out! It’s been the most brilliant project to be working on and I’m thrilled I can finally share it with you."

The star has a stunning garden at family home

Fans were thrilled with Ben's news, with many of his celebrity pals commenting too. "Omg. Congratulations. It sounds amazing xx," wrote Laura Tobin of Good Morning Britain and fellow presenter Jenni Falconer penned: "Yassss!! Congratulations Benny boy. Looking forward to reading it x."

It comes as no surprise that Ben would choose his beautiful outdoor space to film in because he is a big fan of spending time out there.

A keen gardener, Ben often shares glimpses of himself and his family outside, and he even mows lines into his pitch-worthy lawn.

The family use the garden for workouts too

Outside, the family also has a fire pit and a fruit and vegetable patch. In a previous social media post, Ben revealed he had constructed a special bench outside where he and Annie can sit and drink gin and tonics together.

"Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin,” he captioned this photo.

Ben's wife Annie sometimes likes to workout in their dream garden, bringing her exercise bike outside. She's living the dream!

