Ruth Langsford's never-before-seen walk-in wardrobe is so Hollywood

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes often treat fans to glimpses inside their beautiful Surrey home, but on Thursday Ruth unveiled her walk-in wardrobe for the very first time.

The Loose Women star decided to film a quick makeup tutorial from her dressing room, aside from her favourite foundation recommendation (It Cosmetics CC cream), we were rather taken by her glamorous surroundings.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films inside Hollywood-worthy wardrobe

Ruth sat on a seat in front of the camera and behind her, the couple's light grey fitted wardrobes with multiple doors could be admired. They come complete with silver fittings and handles, adding to the chic finish.

There's also a full-length mirror mounted on the wall which is perfect for outfit checks ahead of leaving the house. The mirror is surrounded by spotlights – a very stylish Hollywood-worthy feature indeed! The reflection in the mirror also reveals white drawers and matching white shelving filled with beautiful ornaments and trinkets.

The star's have a stunning garden too

We should have known Ruth's dressing room would be of this calibre, judging by the rest of her immaculate home. The stars have a sweeping wooden staircase at the entranceway of their abode, a modern downstairs living area that is open plan, as well as a beautifully kept garden.

Eamonn has confessed that takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it sometimes. They even have a robot lawnmower that keeps the lawn trimmed making it akin to a royal residence.

Eamonn has his own office - complete with carboard cut out of his wife!

In previous social media posts, we've been treated to glimpses of other parts of their sprawling garden, which even includes an outdoor living area. Ruth and Eamonn have a Chesterfield sofa each to relax on outside – living the dream!

If Ruth's walk-in wardrobe is her calm sanctuary, Eamonn's is most definitely his own Manchester United-themed man cave.

