Tour Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford's pristine garden at Surrey home

This Morning presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have an idyllic home in Surrey – and their private garden is seriously beautiful.

Their outdoor space is always perfectly preened and the couple have stunning flower beds, a pristine lawn and a gorgeous seating area.

Take a tour of Ruth and Eamonn's amazing countryside garden…

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films in breathtaking garden at Surrey home

As well as the abundant blooms in sunken beds on the patio at Ruth and Eamonn's, the lawn looks picture-perfect – it is a vibrant green hue and there is not a blade of grass out of place.

Their garden is stunning

They also have meticulously planted shrubs and a long gravel path which runs along the side of their huge house.

Apparently, it is Eamonn who is the green-fingered one of the two, and the Irish TV presenter said he takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it.

The couple even have his and hers outdoor sofas

In previous social media posts, we've been treated to glimpses of other parts of their sprawling garden, which even includes a living area. Ruth and Eamonn have a Chesterfield sofa each to relax on outside – living the dream!

One day, Ruth cuddled up on one of the sofas with her pet dog Maggie, and showed how she had made the setup even more comfortable by adding a pair of lime green cushions and positioning the seating under a parasol.

Eamonn likes relaxing outdoors

The couple's outdoor sofas are the perfect place to relax and behind them there is a built-up decked area with an abundance of potted plans.

Sunny days are well spent outdoors

The couple's garden could be mistaken for a royal residence as it's so perfectly manicured.

The stars have the most impressive family home

Inside is just as grand with a huge open-plan living space with plush furnishings, an impressive wooden staircase in their foyer and Eamonn even has his own Manchester United-themed man cave.

