The Queen to remain at Balmoral to meet new Prime Minister - details Her Majesty will meet the new PM in Scotland instead

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen will meet with the new Prime Minister next week at her Scottish home, Balmoral.

MORE: The Queen's private holiday home is full of Prince Philip memories – photos

Her Majesty will not be travelling to London to greet the new Conservative Party leader, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, on 6 September. Instead, the successful candidate will travel along with Boris Johnson to her holiday residence.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unearthed footage shows the Queen playing at Balmoral

The decision was made for this plan to be put in place so that the new PM's diary could be firmed up ahead of the important meeting. As the Queen suffers from episodic mobility issues, the palace couldn't be sure that these wouldn't strike next Tuesday. This way, the meeting can still take place regardless.

The new Prime Minister will travel to Balmoral to meet the Queen

It is quite commonplace for Prime Ministers to be invited to the Queen's home in the Scottish Highlands.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were invited to the Queen's country residence when he was in office and the couple were very surprised at the normal life the royals lead there.

Cherie recalled that they even got stuck into the washing up: "You think I’m joking, but I’m not. They put the gloves on and stick their hands in the sink. The Queen asks if you’ve finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink."

READ: How the Queen spends her summer at Balmoral with her great-grandchildren

MORE: The Queen forced to adapt her Balmoral home for the first time due to her health issues

Plus, former Prime Minister David Cameron once said there was not much "chillaxing" at Balmoral, with the royals spending their time on outdoor pursuits.

The Queen spends each summer in Scotland

The monarch does now spend most of her time at her grand castle in Windsor, where it is believed she will return once her summer break at Balmoral is over.

Her Majesty has made the trip to Buckingham Palace twice in recent times, first for her Trooping the Colour appearance out on the balcony and then for a finale after the special pageant.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.