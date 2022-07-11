How the Queen spends her summer at Balmoral with her great-grandchildren The young royals love the outdoors life in Scotland

The Queen's Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle is a place of great joy and relaxation for the monarch, who chooses to spend August there each year.

MORE: Pippa Middleton opens up about juggling work and motherhood amid pregnancy reports

The estate spans around 50,000 acres and features mountains, rivers, lochs and beautiful gardens, so we understand why Her Majesty's family like to visit in the warmer months with their young children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look inside the Queen's residences

After an exciting June celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, we expect the Queen is looking forward to her break in the highlands, where she is known to live a more informal and slower-paced lifestyle, even doing the odd spot of washing up!

Despite experiencing mobility problems over recent months, the Queen is still expected to visit Scotland this summer and reports indicate that she's preparing for guests.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family getaway to the Wyoming mountains

READ: Prince Louis' hilarious facial expressions come from his mum – and here's the proof

The Queen loves to stay at her Scottish home

The royal has reportedly had a £20,000 wheelchair lift installed in one of her favourite cottages within the grounds, Craigowan Lodge - a seven-bedroom stone house that is used regularly by friends and family while visiting.

The Sun also revealed that the monarch has increased security around the lodge and there were plans to install a new security gate, an intercom system, and new CCTV cameras – all ready for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming to visit.

The Queen with her great-grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis

In total, the monarch has 12 great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Princess Eugenie's baby August, and Princess Beatrice's baby girl Sienna.

She is also great grandmother to Zara Tindall's children Mia, Lena and Lucas, Peter Phillips' daughters Isla and Savannah, and Prince Harry's two children Archie and Lilibet.

Jack Brooksbank with the Queen's great-grandson August

In 2021, several of the monarch's great-grandchildren visited her at Balmoral.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank enjoyed their first family holiday there with their baby boy August, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children George, Charlotte and Louis spent the final week of the school holidays at the royal estate.

The Cambridges are said to have made the most of the outdoor activities, going fishing, horse riding, cycling and hiking.

The whole royal family appear to adore the Scottish estate. In fact, Eugenie once explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

The Queen and the late Prince Philip at Balmoral

For the children, it's a place where they can see their great grandmother as a family member rather than the monarch and where they can all run free.

While Prince Philip was alive, he would take charge of the barbecue as the family would gather to dine al fresco. We wish the Queen and her brood the happiest of summers.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.