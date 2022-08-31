The Queen forced to adapt her Balmoral home for the first time due to her health issues The monarch has been at her Scottish estate since July

The Queen is enjoying her summer break at her favourite home, Balmoral, but it has now been revealed that just before she headed to Scotland, some changes had to be made in order for her to be comfortable.

According to Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle, before the monarch's July arrival, a large removal van delivered some "comforts" including an electric buggy and a special orthopaedic bed – both brought over from her Windsor residence.

It's no surprise that the Queen uses an electric buggy. She was first seen using one earlier this year, as she attended the Chelsea Flower Show.

The golf buggy she uses is reported to have cost £62,000 and according to Golf Monthly, who we trust are experts when it comes to golf buggies, the vehicle of choice is made by Danish manufacturer Garia and features a number of high-quality extras.

The Queen pictured with her buggy earlier this year

The four-seater cart has a range of 50 miles before it needs recharging and can apparently reach speeds of 43mph. It reportedly has an onboard mini-bar too, for those long trips around the castle grounds.

In case of getting lost in the estate, the golf buggy has a 10.1inch screen next to the steering wheel for maps and weather updates, as well as 'weather enclosure' doors, 14inch alloy wheels, Bluetooth speakers, a heated windscreen and cup holders.

Prince Charles is still at Balmoral

Those comforts have definitely helped the Queen enjoy her time at Balmoral, where she plans to stay until later in October – although she is expected to appear in public next week to appoint the new Prime Minister.

Before royal duties take over, the 96-year-old is enjoying being surrounded by family. Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Lady Louise and Sir Tim Laurence are currently there and were pictured over the weekend attending church at Crathie Kirk.

The Cambridge family are thought to still be there, having arrived nearly two weeks ago.