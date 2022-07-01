Drew Barrymore shares rare peek inside her unique home - fans are in awe

Drew Barrymore's hilarious new video has provided a rare glimpse inside the home she shares with her two daughters, Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight.

MORE: Drew Barrymore brings fans to tears with emotional home renovation update

The Charlies Angels actress leapt into action wearing a bright red sweatsuit and energetically danced around to the 2003 hit song 'I Don't Wanna Be' by Gavin DeGraw for a brilliant short video posted to her Instagram account. The bubbly star covered so much space that fans got a great look inside her unique home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore dances around her home and shares throwback pics

Drew's 16 million-strong fanbase loved her video and one fan said: "Love this! And your dancing!" while another added: "I love this song and YOU!" A third fan exclaimed how they found the bubbly actress "so adorable."

Drew's unique home decor suits her perfectly

The mother of-two's home has a fun, natural, boho vibe to match her personality. The actress has decorated the walls of one room with feathers and woven rope tassels.

Fans looking for style inspiration will see that Drew has opted for plants and an antique-style wooden cabinet with a cream tone to suit the neutral beige tones of the room. The house is anything but beige or boring though!

SEE: Drew Barrymore shares incredible throwback picture to life as a child star

Fun-loving Drew's wall art caught fans' eyes

As the actress danced away, we caught a glimpse of her check patterned carpet and spotty ceiling. There is also a stripy wallpapered hallway decorated with framed pictures of animals such as zebras and tigers.

Fans loved everything they saw in Drew's video and one even commented: "You are a Beautiful Ball of Amazing Energy. Love it. Always be you."

DISCOVER: Halle Berry's secret heartwarming reason behind epic home makeover

MORE: Ariana Grande buys new $4.9million marital home from Hollywood star – and they're set to be neighbours

The actress has recently renovated her home and shared the triumphant moment that she knocked down a wall to uncover a sky window.

Drew's favourite home renovation moment

In the subsequent home reno video, the actress peered out of the window through happy tears and said: "It's so hopeful, it's like something that used to be so covered up and dark… you can pry it open and create light."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.