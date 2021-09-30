Elton John makes $8.5million home purchase following health update

Sir Elton John lives in a beautiful Beverly Hills home with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah, which has no doubt been a haven for him to recover following his recent injury.

However, the I'm Still Standing hitmaker has not let his health prevent him from expanding his property portfolio, with reports stating he has invested in the home next door. The neighbouring property, which boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, cost the couple $8.5 million, according to Dirt.

With 5,343 square feet, the new home comes with a swimming pool, spacious lawns and a motor court. Although no photos have been revealed of Elton and David's latest house, since the property was never publicly listed, it is supposedly painted in a bright yellow colour – which fits in perfectly with the singer's bold design taste.

The family moved into their current Los Angeles home back in 2012, spending a cool $7.2million (£5.3million) on it, according to Velvet Ropes. Elton spent a lot of time hunkered down there during the coronavirus pandemic, but he also has houses in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, London, Windsor and Nice.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Elton spoke out about his expansive property portfolio: "It's a matter of creature comforts. It's nice to stay in your own place, and you just accumulate them."

Elton John lives in Beverly Hills with David Furnish and their children

From a swimming pool overlooking Los Angeles, white sofas on the terrace, blue dining room chairs and a green corner sofa, it's safe to say that Elton's current home is a feast for the eyes. Although he hasn't revealed his plans for his new home, we imagine it will be just as spectacular.

The news of his house purchase comes shortly after Elton revealed that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues.

The singer's pool at his Beverly Hills home

The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.

Explaining his injury, he said: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

He added: "I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

