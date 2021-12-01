Drew Barrymore's before and after Christmas transformation is totally magical The actress has made her living room very festive

Drew Barrymore has joined the likes of Kelly Ripa and Victoria Beckham and put up her festive decorations in time for the December countdown.

The Never Been Kissed actress took to Instagram to share before and after photos of her living room, where she had erected a large Christmas tree. The first snap showed a naked tree sitting next to her library-inspired walls stacked full of books, while the second one revealed her finished tree covered with decorations.

In the after photo, Drew had wound bright white lights around the branches and added cute white and red ornaments, including hearts and snowflakes – how cute!

The comments section was quickly filled with compliments from Drew's followers, including: "Best decorations so cute," and: "Love this, such a family tree and not just fancy! One of the reasons we all love you!"

Drew has previously shared more photos inside the same room, revealing it is furnished with a snuggly grey couch, a wooden table cleverly positioned to hold her snacks, and a TV positioned on top of a minimalist wooden unit. There are also Georgian windows that let in plenty of natural light and a black and cream rug to add warmth to the wooden floors.

The E.T. star lives in a luxury house in The Hamptons, along with her children, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

The actress' finished tree was beautiful

Drew purchased a sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house in 2019 for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price. Located in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, The East Coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider, the home was built in the 1920s and sits on 1.7 acres of land.

The New York Post reports the property features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, high ceilings, exposed beams, a huge garden with a luxurious heated swimming pool, a pool house and privacy hedges.

