David and Victoria Beckham's surprising plans to transform £12million Costwolds home could take 'several years'

David and Victoria Beckham live an incredibly glamorous lifestyle, flitting between their palatial Holland Park family home and their chic penthouse apartment in Miami, but the couple actually enjoys their downtime in a rustic converted farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

Their impressive country estate, which is now estimated to be worth £12million, features an Estonian-style sauna, plunge pool, football pitch and swimming pool, as well as a new £50,000 safari-style tent for cooking and entertaining - but their latest instalment set within the grounds of the luxurious barn conversion might surprise you.

According to the MailOnline, documents filed by the football-come-fashion moguls show they plan to plant a wildflower meadow at their £6 million property on the Great Tew estate.

The wholesome move is believed to be part of a wider landscaping plan, which no doubt will support David's passion for beekeeping which he started during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The Beckhams love to get their children involved in their outdoorsy projects

David and Victoria have also filed plans to plant new trees and native hedgerows, bringing back the beauty of nature to their highly-adapted country bolthole.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), wildflower meadows are an alternative to lawns and flower borders and can offer blooming floral displays year on year.

The Beckhams have a lot of preparation ahead of them in light of their wildflower meadow plans, however. The RHS recommend land is given a non-chemical weed suppressing treatment, removal of topsoil using machinery and weeks of preparation before sowing wildflower seeds.

The RHS adds: "Lawns can be converted into wildflower meadows, but it can take a number of years for the balance between grass and wildflowers to be established."

David is a fond keeper of bees and sources his own honey

David appears to be far more outdoorsy than his wife Victoria and is often pictured enjoying nature walks with his daughter Harper, as well as tending to his bees.

The footballer recently concerned fans after posing next to his beehives with no protective gear on. "Be careful with the stings," warned one and: "Why are you not in a beekeeper's get up?… a bit risky," added another.

A third penned: "You're brave. We used to be too until ours took to stinging us at the slightest hint of an approach."

The father-of-four was pictured crouching down in the grass near one of the multiple hives wearing an ordinary shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

