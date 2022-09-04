Lisa Kudrow's close bond with co-star Jennifer Aniston revealed - and it's too cute The Friends co-stars are so close

Lisa Kudrow is notoriously private and rarely shares anything about her life on social media, preferring to keep a low profile.

The Friends star is a household name thanks to her role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends, and while she rarely gives interviews, it's clear how loved she is by fans and her former co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston is especially close to Lisa, along with Courteney Cox, and the trio have been pictured together on many occasions hanging out at each other's homes.

VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow reunites with her Friends co-stars

Jennifer has often opened up about how funny Lisa is, telling Variety in 2020 that her friend would be about to say her punch line on Friends and then break down laughing, telling the audience: "I'm sorry, it's really funny."

She also shared a heartfelt tribute to Lisa on her birthday, posting a picture of them laughing alongside the caption: "Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1... Love you."

What's more, Lisa's son Julian even thought Jennifer was his mom when he used to watch Friends as a little boy.

Lisa Kudrow is incredibly close to her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Chatting on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, she said: ""When we were home and we would be watching the show... there was Jennifer and Julian my son would be like 'mommy' and my son couldn't see the difference.

"When he did see Jennifer, he would crawl into her lap." She then joked "You prefer her, that's fine, a lot of people do. She's lovely."

Until the end of the final season of Friends, when Courteney became pregnant with daughter Coco, Lisa was the only member of the cast who was married and with a child.

The trio are often pictured together

Rob asked Lisa what it was like for the star: "You were married, you had a small baby, you were in a different phase of your life. That must have added something cool and different – you were totally ahead of everybody in leading your life."

Lisa replied: "When I was there, I was there. It's not like, my son was so little, I think he was five or six when we finished. A set really isn't a place for a toddler to be running around. It wasn't a fun place for him. He wasn't there much as it turns out. It was fine for a quick visit but not to spend all day with mommy.

"I did not like him experiencing me not as mommy. Because Phoebe was not his mother, Phoebe does not have children."

