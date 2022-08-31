Jennifer Aniston reveals rare glimpse inside ultra-chic living room

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Aniston may be notoriously private, but she delighted fans by sharing a second glimpse within her beautiful Bel-Air home in a week on Tuesday, with an adorable snap of her pet dogs.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's $21m Bel-Air home is stunning - inside photos

Sharing a photo of her beloved pets cuddled up on the sofa, Jennifer simply wrote: "Night."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares emotional tribute to father

As well as showing a sweet moment between Jennifer and her dogs, the photo also offered a rare peek inside what appears to be her living room, which features neutral textured sofas and a dark grey carpet.

GALLERY: 50 celebrity living rooms you'll love

In the corner of the photo a glass-topped coffee table with a black metal frame can be seen, creating a striking centerpiece for the room.

Jennifer Aniston revealed a peek inside her living room

While Jennifer's table is likely a bespoke designer buy, similar designs can be found on the high street, such as this round glass coffee table from Mano Mano, which is currently reduced by more than 50 percent in the sale.

Round glass coffee table, was £199 now £95, Mano Mano

For a versatile take on the look, this glass coffee table is extendable, with storage underneath.

Drechsler extendable coffee table, £127.99, Wayfair

Just days earlier, Jennifer celebrated National Dog Day by sharing another photo of her pets in her beautiful kitchen, which is impeccably styled with a long antique runner on the floor, a pale brown island unit, a high-end coffee machine and a stunning glass-fronted wine display.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston and 8 more stars with a side hustle flipping homes

Jennifer has shared multiple glimpses into her lavish Los Angeles home across the years. From images shared online, we know that the rest of the incredible space boasts breathtaking views, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar inside the living room.

Jennifer also revealed a peek inside her kitchen

Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a "warm" and "zen" space. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest.

The property is where Jennifer previously lived with her former husband Justin Theroux, and the couple even hosted their intimate wedding there.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.