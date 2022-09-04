Meghan Markle's simple hack to make her £11m mansion feel ultra luxurious

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle’s £11.2million Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry needs no introduction to its ultra-luxe interiors.

Complete with nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, an impressive outdoor pool and a sprawling five acres of land, the Duke and Duchess' impressive family home could easily rival a five-star hotel - but just one small detail of their lavish abode could be the secret behind its luxury appeal.

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

Describing the ambience of her space, Meghan recently told The Cut: "You walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

We can all recall the feeling of walking into a room and inhaling a calming scent, be it the foyer of a ritzy hotel, the elusive vapours of a spa's treatment room, or the delicious warmth of homemade bread.

Meghan recently shared a glimpse inside her luxe decor

In fact, scent is the sense most closely related to memory, so the key to making your home feel like you've stepped into a swish hotel could lie in the perfectly selected luxury candle.

For Meghan, this is a Soho House–branded rose-water candle. According to The Cut, the founder, Nick Jones, is Meghan's friend "from 'long before [she] met Harry.'"

"The scent fills the air, mingling with the gentle tones of a flamenco-inflected guitar floating from a speaker," writes the publication.

Described by Soho House as "an ode to the English rose," the delicious scent of the Basset Rose Water candle Meghan lights in her home is inspired by: "the Walled Garden at Babington House. Freshly picked petals combine with delicate notes of Geranium, Lemon and Bergamot, as Guaiac Wood, Musk and Ginger round it off with a hint of spice."

Bassett Rose Water Candle, from £40, Soho House

Each one is hand poured in England using a blend of mineral and vegetable wax to provide a clean burn and long-lasting scent release.

You can normally purchase the royal-favourite scent for £80 ($105), but it appears the 'Meghan effect' is in full swing, selling out the candle on Soho Home's website.

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle, £54, John Lewis

If you're after a similar scent, the 'Roses' scented candle from one of Meghan's favourite brands Diptyque offers an equally chic aroma.

