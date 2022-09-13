Kim Kardashian is selling two of her lavish homes after Pete Davidson split The Kardashians star has a vast property portfolio

Kim Kardashian has put two of her homes on the market, just weeks after confirming her split from Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians star has listed both her Calabasas condo and a Hidden Hills ranch close to the family home she shares with her children, for $3.5million and $5.3million respectively.

Kim bought her three-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Calabasas in 2017. It was remodeled by architect Vincent Van Duysen as a birthday gift from Kim's former husband Kanye West, and the resulting minimalistic aesthetic is similar to the décor in the house she continues to live in following their divorce.

Highlights of the home include an open-concept great room with a gourmet kitchen, a covered deck with an additional outdoor living area, and resident access to amenities including guest parking, a pool and spa, fitness center and barbecue area, at the cost of $685 per month.

Kim Kardashian is selling her Calabasas condo

Kim has previously used the home as an office for her businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS, and originally listed it for sale in 2019, but took it off the market when it failed to sell.

The 41-year-old is also hoping to sell another home from her property portfolio; a 1950s ranch home that she bought for $3million in 2019. Set on 1.5 acres of land, it has a pool, four-car garage and horse facilities, along with four bedrooms and four bathrooms set on one level.

Kim has never lived in the residence, but continues to live nearby with her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The mogul also owns a big vacant lot in La Quinta's Madison Club in Palm Springs, where her mum Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian also have holiday homes.

Kim is also selling a ranch close to her Hidden Hills home

Speaking to Vogue, Kim has previously revealed that she has enlisted two acclaimed Japanese architects to design two new one-of-a-kind homes – one on the Palm Springs site, and another in a secret lakeside location.

Kengo Kuma, who designed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics National Stadium, is creating a "glass-and-wood lake house" in a destination she is said to visit to celebrate the Fourth of July each year.

Meanwhile, prize-winning architect Tadao Ando is building a Palm Springs home that Kim described as "concrete, grey-toned, and really zen", so it is likely it will have design similarities to her family home, which she has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style.

