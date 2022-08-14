Kim Kardashian's mind-blowing office could rival a five-star retreat - inside

The Kardashian homes have long been a source of fascination and inspiration for their loyal followers, from Kris Jenner's ultra-modern mega mansion with boyfriend Corey Gamble, to Kylie Jenner's $20million home in LA's Hidden Hills - and now Kim Kardashian's previously unseen office.

LOOK: Kim Kardashian opens up about minimalistic home décor – and daughter North doesn't approve

The fashion mogul took to Instagram to give fans a rare glimpse inside her skincare brand SKNN's headquarters. Posting a Reel from inside the luxe workspace, the 41-year-old captured every corner of the minimalist, monochrome warehouse-style office - and it will literally blow your mind.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's 40,000 sq ft office is out of this world

"Hi Guys! Join me for an exclusive tour inside my @SKKN headquarters," said Kim. "You’ve been asking for this video for a long time and I am so excited to finally be able to share with you where my team and I work from. Watch the full video on my YouTube channel now."

The mother-of-four's style has long been synonymous with neutral maximalism, drawing on influences from her ex-husband Kayne West's brand, Yeezy.

The star's epic office space is big enough for hundreds of employees

Kim's office looks more like a five-star spa retreat than it does an average workplace. Studio lights frame large mirrors lining a row of makeup chairs, while exposed woodwork and brushed concrete add natural hardware to the rooms.

One wall is peppered with frames of Kim's cover shoots through the years. Iconic? We think so.

Kim's SKNN office fits her neutral aesthetic

Rushing to react to the video on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts. "It’s so very Kim and neutral I love it, wrote one fan, as another penned: "This is awesome Kim," and a third wrote: "Been waiting for thissssss."

MORE: The Kardashian's homes could be luxury hotels - see inside

RELATED: Kris Jenner sells stunning £11.3million mansion - take a tour

Kim's office tour comes just after the star has reportedly split from boyfriend Pete Davidson after nine months of dating. The couple's relationship stunned fans after the unlikely duo shared a surprising amount of chemistry but ultimately didn't last.

Kim dated Pete Davidson after splitting from ex-husband Kanye West

An insider confirmed to Page Six last week that they "decided to just be friends" after struggling with long distance and their demanding lifestyles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here