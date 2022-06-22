Kim Kardashian opens up about minimalistic home décor – and daughter North doesn't approve The Kardashians star has a love of muted tones

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her love of minimalism, admitting that her daughter North isn't a fan of the pared-back interiors in their home.

GALLERY: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's multi-million dollar mansions

According to Architectural Digest, Kim told a group of Condé Nast editors that she had used her Hidden Hills home as part of the inspiration for her new beauty line, Skkn, saying: "I've always loved really minimal tones and I always thought the packaging should look really good in my house."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian unveils incredible children's village at family home

Kim's family home, which she previously shared with former husband Kanye West, is famously decorated in all cream and white tones, but she revealed she has let her four children decorate their bedrooms in their own choice of colours.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian gives a tour of her 'minimal monastery' home

"I let my kids go crazy in their rooms, but all around the house and everywhere else it has to be my thing," Kim said, admitting that her eldest daughter North doesn't approve of the minimalistic décor throughout their home. "Your house is so white!" the nine-year-old reportedly tells her mum. "She thinks it's the biggest dig to me," Kim laughed.

Kim Kardashian has opted for minimalistic decor throughout her home

In a recent video with Vogue, Kim gave an insight into what her children's rooms are decorated like, explaining: "I have the playroom, filled with clutter. Bedrooms, one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It's like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom, but in the main house, I really like the calmness."

The mum-of-four also revealed that she was so committed to her colour scheme, she even had her fleet of cars custom painted to match her home.

Kim said her daughter North isn't a fan of the interiors

"My house is grey and I wanted them to kind of match the house, so I did all grey cars," Kim explained as she showcased her one-of-a-kind cars, including a Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Ghost, painted pale grey.

As well as her luxurious Hidden Hills family home, Kim is currently having a holiday home built in Palm Springs, which she has previously described as "concrete, grey-toned, and really Zen." She's certainly consistent!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.