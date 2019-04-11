Kim Kardashian gives a tour of her 'minimal monastery' style LA home The décor is not what you might expect

Kim Kardashian has given fans a tour of her Los Angeles mansion, which she describes as a "minimal monastery". The reality TV star gave a fascinating insight into the family home she shares with husband Kanye West and their children as part of a video for Vogue’s 73 Questions.

Asked about the inspiration for the home, Kim said it was from "Axel Vervoordt and Kanye". The mum-of-three led the camera through the mansion as she answered questions, showing the minimalistic décor, which is all in muted shades of white, cream and grey.

One bedroom has a huge bed with cream headboard and white bedding, and wooden bedside tables on either side. It leads through to the bathroom, which has a huge concrete bathtub and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light.

The tour continued with a walk through the hallway, which has white gloss flooring and a muted colour scheme. Kim then shared a look inside their living room, which has a cream sofa, low round coffee table and an unbleached Steinway piano, which she admitted she still can’t play.

The living room leads through to a separate dining area, which has a round dining table. Meanwhile, the kitchen and living room is open plan with an additional seating area for mealtimes, and a huge wall-mounted television where Kim and Kanye can catch up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or their other favourite shows. The kitchen, meanwhile, has a huge central island – offering plenty of space for food prep – and a range oven with aluminum splashbacks.

Kim has previously shared glimpses inside the family home on Instagram, showing her impeccably-organised walk in wardrobe, and a better look at their unusual bathroom. The couple finally moved into their dream home in late 2017, after carrying out extensive renovation work on the property.

