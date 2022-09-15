Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse reveals shock living situation with husband The dancer has made a big change in her home life

Motsi Mabuse has made a surprising revelation about her home life with her Ukrainian husband Evgenij Vozynuk, who she lives with in Frankfurt, Germany.

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares a look inside her family home

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared that they currently have ten people living with them, including Evgenij's parents, in an extract from her book My Own Rhythm.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's first trailer is here

In the extract, seen by The Mirror, Motsi opened up about the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had on her family. She wrote: "We were asleep when Evgenij's mum called us on FaceTime at five o'clock in the morning and said: 'There are bombs dropping.' It was so shocking.

"His parents couldn't get out of the country for a week, but eventually they crossed the border, and at this moment we have about ten people living with us – our family and refugees. We're trying to relocate everyone."

Motsi Mabuse revealed she has ten people living with her at the moment

Motsi admitted the new living situation is taking a while for her to adjust to, particularly with the language barrier. "It's a very different life now that my parents-in-law have come to live with us, possibly forever," she shared.

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous houses

The Strictly Come Dancing judge first revealed the impact the Ukraine invasion had on her husband's family in March, during an appearance on This Morning.

The dancer lives in Frankfurt with her husband and daughter

When asked by host Phillip Schofield about her in-laws, whose neighbour's house was bombed, she said: "Their house is gone, they live with us now, we are thinking for forever. It affects us all when you see those pictures, I think if you're a human being and you see this happening to people, it affects you but when it affected my husband so much, I didn't think it would affect me so much."

The dancer went on to explain that her and her husband have been doing much to support the people of Ukraine, including selling candles and donating the profits and using social media to bring people together and raise awareness.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.