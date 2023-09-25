Strictly's Angela Scanlon shares glimpse inside gorgeous London family home

When she's not strutting her stuff on the Strictly dance floor, Angela Scanlon relishes spending quality time with her family in their gorgeous London property.

And the star appeared to do just that last week as she juggled gruelling dance rehearsals alongside family life.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing shares first look at celebrities ahead of new series

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Your Home Made Perfect presenter shared a rare glimpse inside her beautiful home which she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their two adorable daughters called Ruby Ellen and Marnie Fae.

In one snapshot, the 39-year-old could be seen posing up a storm in her expansive living room bursting with natural light. The room boasts beautiful wooden parquet flooring, muted tones on the wall, a glittering crystal chandelier and myriad pieces of artwork.

© Instagram The Strictly contestant lives in London

Elsewhere, the flame haired Strictly contestant shared a sneak peek inside her immaculate garden. Angela posted the sweetest image of her eldest daughter clutching a paddle board emblazoned with an '8'.

The youngster could be seen standing outside on a small stone wall flanked by a patio area and luscious green grass.

Alongside her carousel of photos, Angela included the caption: "Swipe for Week One Le Dump [red heart emoji with flames] back in training this morning with a new dance. She's a FAST one. Send me (and my pelvic floor) good vibes only."

© Instagram Angela melted hearts with a precious snap of her two daughters

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "So lovely to see you thriving and enjoying the Strictly journey @angelascanlon. Proud of you," while another chimed in: "I'm so rooting for you Angela. You have so much potential, and Carlos is an amazing pro."

Gushing over Angela's adorable brood, a third noted: "Love your babies watching you dance [dancing emoji] so sweet," and a fourth added: "Oh @angelascanlon the photo of your little babes watching you on the screen be a firebird [crying emoji] such a magical memory for them to have!!!"

© Instagram The presenter shared a sneak peek inside her garden

Lovebirds Angela and Roy tied the knot in June 2014. They had a gorgeous ceremony in Wicklow complete with whimsical details plucked straight from a fairytale. On her big day, the TV star looked every inch the beautiful bride in a custom dress crafted by Sorcha O’Raghallaigh.

© Instagram The couple said "I do" in 2014

On their four-year anniversary, the presenter shared an adorable picture from their big day, captioning the picture: "Four years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something)... My [world emoji]."

They welcomed their eldest daughter Ruby in February 2018, and their youngest Marnie in February 2022.

At the time of Marnie's birth, Angela posted the sweetest update on Instagram writing: "Marnie Fae Horgan 11.2.22 [sparkle emoji] Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… Our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted."