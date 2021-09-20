Motsi Mabuse will consider UK move for heartbreaking reason Strictly star Motsi speaks out about life in Germany

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their daughter, and Motsi has revealed that she may relocate to the UK for her daughter's benefit.

In a candid chat with The Sunday Mirror magazine, Notebook, Motsi was asked if a UK move would ever be on the cards and to that she replied: "I would but let's see what the future holds. I know the UK's going through its own thing and there's a lot of heavy problems here but the number of people of my colour is much more than in Germany.

"My daughter's the only black child in her kindergarden class and I don't want it to be that way forever."

While Motsi has never revealed her daughter's name and doesn't speak out about her very frequently, in the interview she opened up a lot about her family life.

The Strictly star lives in Germany

She also explained that her daughter will not be commuting to the UK with her for Strictly shows. "I'm going to keep her at home. I'm only gone for one-and-a-half days, so they can have daddy and baby time – and I get to catch up on sleep!"

Motsi's current base is in Frankfurt, and the star has shared rare looks into her stunning home via her social media accounts.

The snaps we have seen inside reveal a very modern abode with stylish furnishings and décor.

The star has a gorgeous family home

Downstairs, Motsi has sliding patio doors and floor-length windows which flood her living space with light.

Despite having a young child, the star's home is impossibly immaculate and even with a spillage of toys her floors are gleaming.

The family's outside space has a small paved area with a table and chairs set and beyond that, there is a manicured patch of lawn and trees appear to surround the perimeter.

