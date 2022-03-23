Motsi Mabuse heartbroken over husband's family tragedy

Motsi Mabuse has expressed her heartache over the Russian-Ukraine conflict, which has seen the home of her husband's parents destroyed by a bomb.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday, the Strictly judge revealed that her husband, Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk's parents are now living with them in their home in Germany.

When asked by host Phillip Schofield about her in-laws, whose neighbour's house was bombed, she said: "Their house is gone, they live with us now, we are thinking for forever. It affects us all when you see those pictures, I think if you're a human being and you see this happening to people, it affects you but when it affected my husband so much, I didn't think it would affect me so much."

The dancer went on to explain that her and her husband have been doing much to support the people of Ukraine, including selling candles and donating the profits and using social media to bring people together and raise awareness.

Motsi also revealed that her husband has been driving to the Ukrainian border to pick up refugees that are fleeing the country.

"My husband went to the border, drove there, picked up some people brought them back and I'm supporting dancers now," she said, before revealing that she is helping one Ukrainian dancer who is willing to sell his dance dresses in order to buy a drone for protection.

She went on to say: "It breaks my heart, I could literally cry because people are just like, 'I will do anything,' and we are in such a situation where we are watching from the outside and you are thinking, 'How can I help everyone?'"

As well as judging on Strictly, the South African dancer is known for appearing as a judge on German TV show, Let's Dance, as well as being the older sister of Strictly star, Oti Mabuse.

Motsi, who splits her time between the UK and Germany, married her husband, Evgenij, in an intimate legal ceremony, before celebrating with a larger wedding in Majorca in 2017. The couple share one child together.

