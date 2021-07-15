Motsi Mabuse shows off incredible dance moves in brand-new kitchen The star set the all-white room alight

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse recently got a new kitchen, and the star shared a glimpse inside the all-white room, while busting out several moves.

In a clip on her Instagram Stories, which was shared on Thursday, the star joked that she had just had her "coffee" as she started grooving.

The all-white room looked amazing and had several in-built units, one even appeared to flow into her fridge!

The only items that didn't follow the colour scheme were the knife block and a small blue pot, which was next to what looked to be a slow cooker.

Motsi looked incredibly casual as she danced in a pink top and sweatpants and she certainly caught our eyes as she busted several moves.

The 40-year-old also uploaded an earlier clip, where she wrote: "Another busy day only having my first coffee now, but in our new kitchen."

She added three heart emojis to the end of her post, signalling her approval for the room.

She looked incredibly glammed up for her day ahead, wearing some beautiful red lipstick and accessorising with a ring that featured a spiral design.

Motsi told fans she had a new kitchen

The dancer lives with her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, and their two-year-old daughter. The couple keep their family life private and haven't publicly revealed the name of their child.

Back in May, Motsi shared a clip of herself playing with her daughter, and it was adorable!

Although the little girl's face couldn't be seen, she was clearly having fun as she chatted to her mum and moved around her toys, which included some plastic horses and Peppa Pig and her family.

Motsi had a fun way to show off her new kitchen

She waved her arms around as she talked and Motsi seemed equally engaged in their cute conversation. The doting mum began the conversation by saying: "We have all the horseys." Her young girl then responded: "And they're happy together."

After a small back-and-forth conversation, her little girl then put her toys onto a toy bus at the other side of the table and hilariously informed daddy pig that he was "too big" to get on the bus.

Her mum held back her laughter and pretended to be shocked, saying: "What?!"

