Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares glimpse inside stylish apartment before moving to new home

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's eldest daughter Gracie prepared for a huge change to her living situation this week.

The 25-year-old revealed that she is waving goodbye to her current NYC apartment in favor of a new abode in the city. Gracie took to Instagram to document her move, while also giving fans a peek inside the stylish home she is leaving behind.

In a video shared on her grid, Gracie can be seen dancing around in a figure-hugging playsuit while sorting her clothes into storage bags.

The talented performer appeared to be in her living room, which is decorated with white walls, oak-wood floors, and an assortment of furniture varying in textures and designs.

A glimpse down her hallway reveals the same flooring and white wall design, alongside more storage for her coats and shoes.

Gracie also revealed what an avid reader she is as she shared a photo on her Stories of several cardboard boxes filled with books. "She's a reader honey," she captioned the image.

Gracie is moving out of her NYC apartment

While she didn't reveal exactly where she is moving to, Gracie did share that she is staying in New York City, writing on Instagram: "Really good at packing for a move!!!!! (Just moving apts)."

When a fan shared their sadness over her move, Gracie revealed in response that she is only "moving down the street".

Gracie looked chic in her moving outfit

Her other followers were quick to offer up support, with many volunteering to help Gracie with her big move, including her sister, Audrey, who commented on the video: "Do you need help, honey?"

Gracie has often shared glimpses inside her former home, so it's more than likely that she will do the same at her new address once she settles in.

Gracie owns plenty of books

The singer moved to the Big Apple last year to pursue her dream of performing on Broadway, and she often shares videos of herself singing on social media where she has a loyal following.

