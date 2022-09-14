Audrey and Gracie McGraw share sadness following heartbreaking loss

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters Audrey and Gracie McGraw have shared their sadness following the death of French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans after alarming news

The famous offspring took to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday shortly after Jean-Luc's passing was revealed to pay their respects to the filmmaker, who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw share story on meeting daughter's boyfriend

Audrey was first to mark Jean-Luc's death, sharing an old black and white photo of him on her Instagram Stories which she captioned with a broken heart emoji.

Gracie also took to her Stories and shared an image of Jean-Luc, but let the picture speak for itself as she left no comment.

MORE: Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Audrey stuns in red lace in intimate bedroom selfie

SEE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's mega-mansion is 10x bigger than average US home

Jean-Luc passed away "peacefully at home" on Tuesday while surrounded by his loved ones, including his film-maker wife, Annie-Marie Miéville, in the Swiss town of Rolle. He was 91.

His long-time legal adviser, Patrick Jeanneret, revealed he had chosen to end his life and died by assisted suicide, having suffered from "multiple disabling pathologies".

Audrey shared her sadness over Jean-Luc's death

The practice of assisted dying – helping someone take their own life at their request – is legal and regulated in Switzerland and permitted if offered without a selfish motive to a person with decision-making capacity wishing to end their life.

"He could not live like you and me, so he decided with a great lucidity, as he had all his life, to say, 'Now, it's enough,'" his lawyer Patrick told the New York Times, adding that Jean-Luc wanted to die with dignity and "that was exactly what he did".

Tim and Faith share three daughters

Back in 2014, Jean-Luc appeared on Swiss TV and spoke of his views on assisted dying, admitting he didn't foresee wanting to continue living at any cost.

"If I'm too ill, I don't have any desire to be lugged around in a wheelbarrow ... not at all," he said, according to French paper Libération. Asked whether he could imagine resorting to assisted dying, he said: “Yes", but added that the choice was "still very difficult".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.