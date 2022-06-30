Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Audrey stuns in red lace robe

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey gave her fans a wake-up call they won't forget when she posed for an intimate bedroom selfie on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a stunning photo of herself posing for a mirror selfie in front of her bed while wearing a silky red robe with lace detailing. Audrey's long, slender legs certainly took attention away from her unmade bed.

Faith Hill makes heartbreaking confession about her daughters

Shielding her face, Audrey's morning attire also appears to include a pair of retro sunglasses, which could be seen in the mirror's reflection. One reason could be because of the blinding light that can be seen flooding the redbrick walls in Audrey's bedroom.

Audrey often dazzles her fans with her model-worthy photos, but it's not just her appearance that gets them talking. She recently thrilled fans with a performance that saw her sing while playing the piano.

Modestly describing the footage as "very messy" and "very rough," Audrey had many people disagreeing with her. "What a voice!" one follower wrote.

Audrey looked stunning in her silky robe

Another remarked: "I feel like I should be watching this performance in a dark, smoke-filled, bar in New Orleans." A third added: "What an incredible talent."

Audrey isn't the only one out of her siblings who has a talent for singing either, as her oldest sister Gracie is making a name for herself as a Broadway performer, having moved to New York City last year to pursue her career on stage.

Their other sister, Maggie, prefers to stay out of the spotlight but took to social media for a rare post recently about her "dream" encounter.

Tim and Faith share three daughters

Maggie - who earned her master's degree from Stanford University last year - posted a photo at the U.S Capitol Building and a gushing message.

"As many know, I listen to the musical Hamilton every single day," she wrote alongside the photo. "On Rep. Cooper's visit with students from Harding Academy and USN, we were surprised by none other than George Washington himself (and Senator Booker, of course). I am on cloud nine to put it lightly."

