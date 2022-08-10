Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's $60million property portfolio including private Bahamas island The 1883 stars have owned an impressive array of homes

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country music's most-loved couples, and have been together for nearly 30 years. During that time they have been lucky enough to live in incredible homes around the world – including their five-bedroom Nashville home, a private island retreat in the Bahamas, and a Beverly Hills mansion.

Get to know more about the couple's multi-million dollar property portfolio – past and present – here…

A stunning Nashville estate

Tim and Faith currently live in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom property in Nashville, which spans 22,460 square feet. They previously shared the home with their three daughters, but they have since flown the nest.

The couple have revealed several glimpses inside their home on Instagram, revealing areas including their fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, a spacious living room and their stylish monochrome kitchen.

A private Bahamas island retreat

Faith and Tim bought an island in the Bahamas called L’île d’Anges in 2003, and finally moved into their home there nine years later, after a lengthy process to create the new infrastructure for water and electricity before building their dream home.

They constructed a four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion that spanned 6,517-square-foot and also featured eight separate pavilions and private beaches. While Tim previously described the island as the "best place in the world", the couple sold their idyllic retreat for $35million in 2021.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold their private island retreat in the Bahamas

A $15million Tennessee manor

The 1883 stars also sold their historic Southern manor home in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2021. The home came with a 620-acre farm and featured three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with a fireplace, and offers a 12-stall stable, as well as a barn and a storage building.

There were also two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin, and two guest houses. One of the homes on the property was once even owned by music legend Hank Williams.

Tim and Faith's former Beverly Hills mansion

While the couple now spend the majority of their time in Nashville, they previously owned an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion had amenities including a private gym, a gourmet kitchen, and 2.5 acres of grounds with a pool and outdoor kitchen. They made the decision to sell the home for $9.5 million in 2009.

