Tim McGraw shares unseen glimpse of impeccable garden at sprawling Nashville mansion The 1883 star lives in Tennessee with his wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw lives a very comfortable life thanks to his successful music career and he's fortunate to call a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom property in Nashville home.

The country music singer lives with his wife Faith Hill in the 22,460 square-foot abode that must feel even bigger now that their three daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19, have flown the nest.

Tim has shared a few glimpses inside his majestic home on social media over the years, but recently he gave fans a peek at an unseen area of what appeared to be his garden – and it looks incredible.

Promoting his collaboration with Butcher Block, Tim can be seen in a short clip standing in an outdoor kitchen carving a piece of meat after cooking it on a very fancy-looking stainless-steel grill.

The area includes marble worktops and a breakfast bar and in the distance, several pieces of furniture can be seen, including corner sofas and large umbrellas.

Tim appeared to be cooking in an area of his garden

Captioning the video, he wrote: "Gotta make the most of my nights at home and soak up all the family time we get around the dinner table. Thanx @butcher_box for sittin in with us!"

The Nashville home is now the couple's primary residence after they sold two of their three properties last year.

Faith and Tim owned a private island in the Bahamas which they reportedly sold for $35 million. With a main house, eight separate pavilions, and beaches, we're not surprised that the Something Like That hitmaker described it as the "best place in the world" during an interview with Architectural Digest in 2017.

Tim & Faith live alone now that their daughters have moved out of the family home

The couple also sold their historic Southern manor home in Franklin, Tennessee for $15 million. The home comes with a 620-acre farm and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with a fireplace, and offers a 12-stall stable, as well as a barn and a storage building.

There are also two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin, and two guest houses. One of the homes on the property was once even owned by music legend Hank Williams.

