Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie reveals sprawling new NYC home

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie appears to be settling into her new NYC home after revealing earlier this week she was relocating.

The 25-year-old wasted no time in giving her fans a peek inside her new abode – and it looks absolutely massive! Taking to Instagram, the talented singer posted an image to her Stories that revealed her apartment's sprawling open-plan design.

In the image, Gracie is posing in a pair of black biker shorts and a matching cropped T-shirt while rocking some dark sunglasses as she stands in what appears to be her living room.

The space is understandably stacked with moving boxes, but there is already some furniture set out, including a gold velvet sofa and a gold and red majestic-looking chair.

There are also high, white ceilings, wood floors, a giant mirror attached to one wall, and an ornate chandelier hanging from one corner of the ceiling.

In the mirror's reflection, there appears to be a raised area opposite that has three stairs taking you to an elevated level. "Mama is home," she captioned the photo.

Gracie's new apartment looks bigger than most in NYC

Gracie also shared a video in her new pad which revealed floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden beams, more packing boxes, and her piano. In fact, Gracie's new apartment looks remarkably like her sister Audrey's, who also lives in the Big Apple.

Earlier this week, Gracie revealed she was moving out of the apartment she has lived in since she relocated to NYC from Nashville last year in her pursuit to become a Broadway star.

Gracie's new apartment looks similar to her sister Audrey's

While she didn't share exactly where she was moving to, Gracie did reveal that she is staying in New York City, writing on Instagram: "Really good at packing for a move!!!!! (Just moving apts)."

When a fan shared their sadness over her move, Gracie revealed in response that she is only "moving down the street".

