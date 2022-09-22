Here's how many times a week you should really be vacuuming Are you following the golden rule?

Keeping your house clean and tidy is a constant mission of never-ending jobs, but how often are you vacuuming your carpets?

Home blogger Sarah shared a golden rule for knowing how often you should vacuum per week, and her fans were left divided.

She wrote: " The general rule is 1x per person per week. If you have four people living in your house, that means you *should vacuum four times per week. But if a bedroom is only used by one person, once per week should suffice. UPDATED to add that pets count as 'members of the family' here.

The nation is divided about this vacuuming rule

"*I say should because although this may be ideal, I don't want to make anyone feel guilty they don't vacuum enough with everything else we all have going on in life. That being said, I am going to try to follow this rule for the most commonly used areas of my own home (the upstairs landing) while giving myself grace for not always having a perfectly clean house all the time."

The comments section was filled with people staggered by the rule once they added up how often they should be vacuuming.

"Well I’ll be over here vacuuming nearly 2x a day… 10 folks in our house and a dog," penned one, and: "I have not heard of this rule, but it makes sense. We have 4 humans + 3 dogs so something is being vacuumed/swept/lint brushed every day," added another.

A third wrote: "Phew, I thought my vacuuming was too much. I feel justified."

