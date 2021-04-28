TikTok's cleaning hack with 179million views will leave you shook

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

TikTok is the perfect place to find trending dance moves, hilarious cat videos, and now, cleaning techniques! If you’re a big fan of Mrs Hinch level of cleaning, the mind-blowing hack of 'laundry stripping' will be right up your street.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha reveals revolutionary home cleaning tool

GoCompare Home has revealed that it is TikTok's number one cleaning trend with a whopping 179,100,000 views.

What is laundry stripping?

This viral trend involves leaving your already washed towels or sheets in soak to full cleanse them of any hidden dirt and build up, and people have been shocked by the results (usually a bathtub of very grubby water).

@MrsLaurenElms has had over 849k likes on her laundry stripping video and we can see why. The fan comments made clear how impressive the technique is with one writing: "Omg where has this been my whole life???" and another said: " OMG just did this and my towel feel amazing again!"

Laundry stripping is a huge new cleaning trend

Lauren uses three household ingredients which can easily be picked up on the high street or online, Borax, Arm & Hammer washing soda, and Tide laundry detergent.

Good Housekeeping has revealed that this soaking method has actually existed for years "to remove detergent residue, fabric softener, minerals from hard water and body oils from textiles". But thanks to social media, its popularity is currently soaring.

Get rid of the lurking nasties in your laundry

9 steps to effectively strip your laundry:

Step 1: Create the mixture of Borax, Arm & Hammer washing soda, and Tide laundry detergent

Step 2: Add the products to boiling hot water in a bath or a very large bucket

Step 3: Add the item/s you want to be 'stripped'

MORE: Ruth Langsford loves this genius cleaning tool – and we can't wait to try it

RELATED: Mrs Hinch shares her genius washing machine cleaning tips

Step 4: Leave the item/s until the water has fully cooled (3-4 hours)

Step 5: Keep stirring to tease out the dirt

Step 6: Look in shock at the dirty water

Step 7: Drain out the water

Step 8: Add your items to the washing machine for a rinse cycle

Step 9: Enjoy your fresh towels/sheets

Be prepared to be amazed with this mind-blowing hack

Other cleaning trends which are booming on TikTok are rug cleaning, oven cleaning and radiator cleaning – all with mind blowing results. We feel a spring clean coming on!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.