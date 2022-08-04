Stacey Solomon's miracle pressure washer just dropped in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're planning to spruce up your home this summer - we have a tip for how you can make your property as sparkling as Stacey Solomon's - for a discounted price!

The Loose Women presenter swears by her Karcher pressure washer, and you can currently pick one up with 16% off in the Amazon sale, if you hurry. The popular machine, plus the home kit of add-ons and patio detergent, is currently reduced from £124.99 to £105.

Kärcher Pressure Washer plus home kit, was £124.99 now £105, Amazon

So what's all the fuss about? The handheld Kärcher pressure washer offers streak-free cleaning for windows, tiles and worktops, which is perfect for those constantly washing up after pets or children.

It's great at everything from removing stubborn stains on walls to cleaning decking, patio tiles and cars - and Stacey even uses it on some home and baby items!

Stacey has used her pressure washer on her oven pans and Rex's high chair

The mother-of-four previously shared a photo on Instagram of her sparkly clean oven pan after using her pressure washer to blast the burnt stains off.

"After I jet washed the high chair yesterday I thought about all the other things I hate cleaning that take up so much time," she told fans. "Honestly annoyed I didn't discover this one sooner."

And the pressure washer isn't the only Karcher appliance Stacey owns. She bought one of the brand's handy window vacs for her fiancé Joe Swash to use in their former Essex home - no doubt it's coming in handy as they continue to renovate their new property, Pickle Cottage.

Kärcher Window Vac, was £84.99 now £61.47, Amazon

The nifty little cleaner is also up for grabs in the Amazon sale, for a whopping 28% off - reduced from £84.99 to £61.47. We first saw it back in June 2020, when she wanted Joe to clean the lounge doors of her Essex home. Sharing a video of her beloved constructing the new home tool, the TV star wrote: "I've never seen him so excited. Happy Father's Day Hoe."

Joe Swash was clearly thrilled with his new Kärcher Window Vac

With the products bound to sell out quickly, especially if they're on offer, we'd recommend acting fast. If it's good enough for Stacey...

