Alec Baldwin is selling longtime Hamptons home for 10x what he paid for it

Alec Baldwin is making another big change in his personal life, after listing his longtime Hamptons retreat for $29million, over 25 years after he bought it.

The actor bought the 10-acre estate in Amangansett with Kim Basinger in 1995. It dates back to the 18th century, and Alec had it restored and preserved to the way it was in 1756, while adding modern additions such as a movie theater and wine tasting room.

The 10,000-square-foot house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms. In addition, there is a "grand eat-in kitchen, dining room, movie theater, wine tasting room and a private wood-panelled library".

The outside space boasts a 625-square-foot pavilion with a fireplace and pool and spa and a fenced vegetable garden, while Alec also has planning permission to add a 1,200-square-foot extension on to the property to add a second-floor study and an en-suite bedroom with a covered balcony.

Alec Baldwin's Hamptons home is on the market for $29million

Alec and his wife Hilaria had opened the doors to their home in an interview with Elle Décor in 2016, where it is described as a "much-needed escape from the city".

However, the couple have recently bought another country retreat in Vermont, so they will likely have less time to spend at their Hamptons home. Their new property has 55.3 acres of land, and features a fully-restored antique farmhouse with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sauna, along with a four-bedroom guest cottage, and a red dairy barn.

Alec and Hilaria are expecting their seventh child

Alec and Hilaria spend most of their time at their spacious penthouse in New York's Greenwich Village, which they bought for more than $16million. However, they will no doubt be keen to spend more time away from the public eye at their rural retreat later this year, when Hilaria is due to welcome the couple's seventh child.

