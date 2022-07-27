Alec Baldwin shares his upset as he mourns two sudden deaths The 30 Rock actor posted on Instagram

Alec Baldwin frequently takes to Instagram to share happy family updates or professional news with his fans.

But this week he used the platform to pay touching tributes to two friends following the news of their sudden deaths.

On Tuesday, Alec posted a picture of an article confIrming the death of Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino at the age of 83. He then went on to share a touching anecdote about Paul with his fans.

"Great actor," Alec wrote. "My heart goes out to @mirasorvino and the rest of her family. He serenaded my wife and me in a restaurant in Beverly Hills once!"

Alec paid tribute to late actor Paul Sorvino following his death

A short time later, the 30 Rock star then posted a tribute to British star David Warner, who passed away on 24 July at the age of 80.

"I love David Warner in so many movies," Alec, 64, shared. "THE OMEN, TRON, TITANIC, to name a few. Rest In Peace." In response, one fan wrote: "We are losing far too many of our Cinema Heroes…. It's a lot to take in…"

He later honored British star David Warner

It's been a difficult few months for Alec, who announced the death of his beloved 92-year-old mother, Carol M. Baldwin, who sadly passed away in June.

He shared a side-by-side photo of his mother as a young girl and a second taken more recently, along with her official obituary which paid tribute to Carol's significant life achievements.

Alec's beloved mother passed away in June

Alec wrote: "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

Carol was a mother to six and had 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Alec and Hilaria with their children

Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin went on to pen her own tribute with a post showing Alec sitting contemplatively in front of a campfire. She captioned the photo: "She lives on in you, her other babies, their babies…our babies…in all of those who loved her and knew her big heart. Rest In Peace, Carol M. Baldwin."

