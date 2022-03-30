How Hilaria Baldwin is closely monitoring unborn child after previous surrogate journey The yoga guru is expecting again

Actor Alec Baldwin, 68, and his wife Hilaria, 38, have announced that they are expecting baby number seven and over on Instagram Hilaria has revealed exactly how she's monitoring this pregnancy.

The yoga guru shared a photograph of her three-year-old Romeo playing with a heartbeat monitor, putting it on his own tummy. She captioned the sweet snap: "Romeo says he has a baby in his belly too."

No doubt the expectant mum is using this device to feel reassured in-between antenatal appointments.

Hilaria has been open with her fans about the two miscarriages she has suffered before giving birth to their now one-year-old Eduardo. Their sixth child, Maria was born just five months after Eduardo via surrogate.

Hilaria has revealed she has a heart beat monitor at home

To announce their surprise baby news, Hilaria wrote: "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.

Hilaria is expecting baby number seven

I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids - as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media… I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life'. Our love to you and your loved ones."

Fans were overjoyed by the news, writing comments like: "Having goosebumps about this miracle news. God bless you always," and: "A house full of kids, nothing better. That's what life's all about. Congratulations."

The couple shared the moment their children found out about their baby news

The couple are parents to Carmen Gabriela, eight, Rafael Thomas, six, Leonardo Ángel Charles, five, Romeo Alejandro David, three, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months and María Lucía Victoria, 13 months.

Alec is also dad to a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

